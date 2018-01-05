Friday, January 5, 2018
Local graphic designer Jay Fletcher created five magic-themed postage stamps for USPS
Abracadabra!
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Jan 5, 2018 at 1:03 PM
click to enlarge
Sick of stamps that scream "blah"? Local graphic designer Jay Fletcher, of J Fletcher Design,
is here to help, with five brand spankin' new stamps designed specifically for the United States Postal Service.
According to Fletcher, the USPS reached out last year and asked if the designer could produce some "magic categories" for stamps. Fletcher was tasked with producing things like vanishing and prediction effects. As he says, "The challenge was to depict those concepts succinctly and simplistically (and hopefully make them look cool as well)." We think he succeeded.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Tags: Jay Fletcher, J Fletcher Design, USPS, stamps, Image