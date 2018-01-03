Wednesday, January 3, 2018

VIDEO: Watch Dusty Slay's TV debut on Kimmel ahead of Charleston Comedy Fest

More like Dusty Slay(ed)

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 8:42 AM

Former Charleston comedian Dusty Slay made his television debut on the Jimmy Kimmel show last night. The stand-up comic will be performing at the Charleston Comedy Festival (co-sponsored by your favorite alt-weekly) later this month, along with a ton of local and regional acts, and headliners Colin Quinn and Iliza Shlesinger.
Related Dusty Slay talks trailer parks and local comedy: Homegrown Comedy
Dusty Slay talks trailer parks and local comedy
Homegrown Comedy
Back in the day (ya know, about five years ago), Dusty Slay was a big name in the local comedy scene. Slay had a steady Charleston following, thanks to his monthly show, Dusty Slay's Homegrown Stand-Up Showcase, and his two consecutive wins at the annual Charleston Comedy Festival Stand-Up Competition.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Until then, check out Slay's clip from the show, which has him cracking jokes about growing up in a trailer park and having parents buy him shitty gifts with "good" money, trying to get in a kidnapper's van ... and well, just check it out for yourself.


Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS