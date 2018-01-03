VIDEO: Watch Dusty Slay's TV debut on Kimmel ahead of Charleston Comedy Fest

Former Charleston comedian Dusty Slay made his television debut on the Jimmy Kimmel show last night. The stand-up comic will be performing at the Charleston Comedy Festival (co-sponsored by your favorite alt-weekly) later this month, along with a ton of local and regional acts, and headliners Colin Quinn and Iliza Shlesinger.
Until then, check out Slay's clip from the show, which has him cracking jokes about growing up in a trailer park and having parents buy him shitty gifts with "good" money, trying to get in a kidnapper's van ... and well, just check it out for yourself.