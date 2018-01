VIDEO: Watch Dusty Slay's TV debut on Kimmel ahead of Charleston Comedy Fest

Former Charleston comedian Dusty Slay made his television debut on the Jimmy Kimmel show last night. The stand-up comic will be performing at the Charleston Comedy Festival (co-sponsored by your favorite alt-weekly) later this month, along with a ton of local and regional acts, and headliners Colin Quinn and Iliza Shlesinger.Until then, check out Slay's clip from the show, which has him cracking jokes about growing up in a trailer park and having parents buy him shitty gifts with "good" money, trying to get in a kidnapper's van ... and well, just check it out for yourself.