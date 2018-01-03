Charleston Black Theatre presents stage reading of George Washington's Boy as part of Black History Month

click to enlarge
George Washington's Boy
, written by Ted Lange and directed by Black Theatre's Yvonne Broadus, tells the story of George Washington's presidency through the eyes of his slave, Billy Lee. The stage reading will be performed at West Ashley High School on Sat. Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15/adults, and $10/seniors and students and can be purchased online or by calling (855) 811-4111.
Lange researched George Washington's Boy
extensively, and in his research discovered an image of Billy Lee in the background of a well-known portrait of Washington. Painted by John Trumbull, the portrait shows Washington standing on a bluff above the Hudson River, with Lee on horseback behind him. According to metmuseum.org
, Trumbull painted this portrait from memory, five years after serving as Washington's aide-de-camp early in the Revolutionary War.
Lange, the author of 19 plays, writes stories that give a voice to unknown Black Americans. He is the graduate of London's Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts and the recipient of the NAACP Renaissance Man Theatre Award. Also, for pop culture junkies, Lange is well-known for his role as bartender Isaac Washington in the TV series, The Love Boat.
