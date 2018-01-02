Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Dusty Slay, former Charleston comedian, performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

Go get 'em Dusty

Posted by Connelly Hardaway

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has a big lineup tonight, Tues. Jan. 2, and we're happy to say that it includes former Charleston resident and stand-up comedy darling Dusty Slay. You can catch the comedian during Kimmel's third segment, following actor David Duchovny and current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. We know, we know, tough acts to follow.

Slay, who recently performed at Theatre 99, and heads back to Charleston in a couple weeks for the Charleston Comedy Festival, talked to City Paper about his comedy last month. He said, "I just don't want to write jokes that make people feel bad. I want everybody that comes to the show to watch the show and have a good time."

Tune in at 11:35 p.m.
Dusty Slay talks trailer parks and local comedy
Dusty Slay talks trailer parks and local comedy
Homegrown Comedy
Back in the day (ya know, about five years ago), Dusty Slay was a big name in the local comedy scene. Slay had a steady Charleston following, thanks to his monthly show, Dusty Slay's Homegrown Stand-Up Showcase, and his two consecutive wins at the annual Charleston Comedy Festival Stand-Up Competition.
By Heath Ellison
Features

