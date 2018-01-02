Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Dusty Slay, former Charleston comedian, performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight
Go get 'em Dusty
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 2, 2018 at 12:29 PM
click to enlarge
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
has a big lineup tonight, Tues. Jan. 2, and we're happy to say that it includes former Charleston resident and stand-up comedy darling Dusty Slay. You can catch the comedian during Kimmel's third segment, following actor David Duchovny and current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. We know, we know, tough acts to follow.
Slay, who recently performed at Theatre 99, and heads back to Charleston in a couple weeks for the Charleston Comedy Festival, talked to City Paper
about his comedy last month. He said, "I just don't want to write jokes that make people feel bad. I want everybody that comes to the show to watch the show and have a good time."
Tune in at 11:35 p.m.
Tags: Dusty Slay, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charleston Comedy Festival, Theatre 99, Image