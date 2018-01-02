Call for artists: South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Art and 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art

click to enlarge
New year, new opportunity to enter your art into local art contests. Read on for details.
South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Art:
Woodworkers, glassmakers, blacksmiths, and everything in between are invited to come together for the state’s only fine crafts exhibition, the South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition. The exhibition is presented as a component of the North Charleston Arts Fest, set to take place May 2-6.
Artists can submit up to four entries of their original works of wood, fiber, metal, clay and three-dimensional mixed media. All applications and entries can be submitted online with a $15 entry fee and the submission deadline is March 15. Participating artists have the opportunity to win up to $6,500 in cash prizes, and up to 20 pieces will be selected to tour museums throughout the state.
Those pieces will be selected by this year’s juror, Rachel Reese. Reese serves as the Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Telfair Museums in Savannah, GA. Learn more at northcharleston.org.
Jonathan Boncek
Patrick Dougherty won the Gibbes' Society 1858 prize in 2011. His exhibit, Betwixt and Between is on permanent display at the Gibbes.
1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art:
The Gibbes Museum of Art is now accepting applications for its 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, which is awarded annually to an artist whose "work demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South." Now through May 31, artists can enter to win
a $10,000 cash prize.
The 1858 prize is designed to create an online archive of Southern artists that is available to curators, academicians, and the public. Past winners include photographer Deborah Luster; mixed-media artist Sonya Clark; painter John Westmark; and sculptor Patrick Dougherty, whose latest exhibition, Betwixt and Between, is on permanent display at the Gibbes.