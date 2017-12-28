CSO offers BOBO tickets to hear Brahms

Provided

Principal cellist Norbert Lewandowski

Free music is something that’s harder and harder to come by these days, but Charleston Symphony Orchestra wants to fix that. On Jan. 5 and 6, they’re encouraging everyone who buys a ticket to bring a guest for free, and there’s even a discount for purchasing two tickets online or over the phone.CSO will be performing audience favorite Johannes Brahms' 2nd Symphony, with a feature performance of Schumanns Cello Concerto by CSO principal cellist Norbert Lewandowski, all at the Gaillard Center downtown.