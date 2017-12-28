Thursday, December 28, 2017

CSO offers BOBO tickets to hear Brahms

New Year's Resolution: Listen to more live music

Posted by Francesca Matthewes on Thu, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:55 PM

Principal cellist Norbert Lewandowski - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Principal cellist Norbert Lewandowski
Free music is something that’s harder and harder to come by these days, but Charleston Symphony Orchestra wants to fix that. On Jan. 5 and 6, they’re encouraging everyone who buys a ticket to bring a guest for free, and there’s even a discount for purchasing two tickets online or over the phone.

CSO will be performing audience favorite Johannes Brahms' 2nd Symphony, with a feature performance of Schumanns Cello Concerto by CSO principal cellist Norbert Lewandowski, all at the Gaillard Center downtown.

