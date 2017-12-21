Thursday, December 21, 2017
Charleston Jazz Fest is less than one month away — here's what you need to know
by Francesca Mathewes
on Thu, Dec 21, 2017 at 1:23 PM
On Jan. 19 catch the Oscar Rivers Trio with "Mr. Blues" Williams at Barsa Tapas Lounge and Bar, followed by a jazz jam.
As 2017 draws to a close and your January calendars start to take form, make sure to save room for the highly anticipated Charleston Jazz Fest. It’s the festivals fourth time around the block, and this year they’re got a star-studded lineup featuring Nnenna Freelon and Kenny G.
The festival has expanded to a four day event, running from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 and includes over 100 locally, regionally, and nationally known musicians. This year the festival will also feature Gullah Contemporary Jazz, a Frank Sinatra tribute, and a performance by the Charleston School of the Arts jazz band.
Tickets are available for individual performances on each day and for Family Day of Jazz at the conclusion to the festival, which features several performances throughout the day that are free for kids and students and only $5 for adults. More information about tickets, lineup, and performers can be found online at charlestonjazz.com.
