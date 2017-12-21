Beresford Studios presents ambrotypes from Nickie Stone this January

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

In today’s world, we consume information faster than most people ever thought possible. We swipe through text and images like it’s nothing, every tweet or Instagram post at the mercy of our thumb speed. But Charleston-based photographer Nickie Stone somehow stops the madness and transports her viewers into a world of timelessness and serenity.And on Jan. 12, her series of ambrotype photographs,, will be on display at Beresford Studios. Ambrotypes are produced through what is known as a wet plate collodion process, which involves taking developed photos and applying chemicals to them to recreate the image on glass. It’s a long, tedious, deliberate process that produces images that are quite literally, one of a kind.Stone’s ambrotypes feature marshes, waterways, and small towns in and of South Carolina’s coastal islands. The images exude a sort of suspension in time and a whimsical, almost haunting beauty that so accurately captures Lowcountry nature (please see: Spanish moss).Stone resides on Wadamalaw Island and is an alum of both College of Charleston and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography. She currently works out of Redux Contemporary Art Center on King Street.Theexhibit opens with a public reception on Fri., Jan. 12 from 5-8 p.m., and will be on display through Feb 3.