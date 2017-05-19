Friday, May 19, 2017

Check out Tea Time Treasures Boutique at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church starting next Friday

Not so secret treasures

Posted by Sarah Reynolds on Fri, May 19, 2017

Spoleto brings all kinds of hidden gems to the Holy City, and for the 16th year running, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church presents its highly anticipated charity market, the Tea Time Treasures Boutique.

Starting next Fri. May 26, shoppers can peruse an array of furniture, pottery, and household items. Past "treasures" include locally crafted sweetgrass baskets, silver jewelry, and St. Matthew's memorabilia including wooden silhouettes of the church.

Proceeds from the boutique support church outreach programs like English as a Second Language, GED preparation, Sharing With a Neighbor, Next Steps of Barnabas Ministry, and an emergency food pantry. Learn more at charlestonteatime.org.


@ St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
405 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., May 26, 3-7 p.m., May 27-29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and June 2-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
