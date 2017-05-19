Friday, May 19, 2017
Check out Tea Time Treasures Boutique at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church starting next Friday
Not so secret treasures
Posted
by Sarah Reynolds
on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 4:51 PM
click to enlarge
Spoleto brings all kinds of hidden gems to the Holy City, and for the 16th year running, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church presents its highly anticipated charity market, the Tea Time Treasures Boutique.
Starting next Fri. May 26, shoppers can peruse an array of furniture, pottery, and household items. Past "treasures" include locally crafted sweetgrass baskets, silver jewelry, and St. Matthew's memorabilia including wooden silhouettes of the church.
Proceeds from the boutique support church outreach programs like English as a Second Language, GED preparation, Sharing With a Neighbor, Next Steps of Barnabas Ministry, and an emergency food pantry. Learn more at charlestonteatime.org
.
Tags: Tea Time Treasures, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Spoleto Festival USA, Image