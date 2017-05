Check out stationary, jewelry, and swimwear at the upcoming Makers + Shakers event

click to enlarge Provided

Liz Macpherson of Mac + Murphy, Paulina Rodriguez of Lina Rosa Jewelry , and Caroline Robinson of Citrine Swimwear join forces for this monthly happy hour — part of the Local Makers + Shakers series featuring goods from local biz owners and artisans —held at Cannon Green's Mezzanine.Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m., score a sweet pair of funky earrings to wear to an upcoming Spoleto show; grab some almost-too-pretty-to-write-on stationary to pen those thank you's you've been meaning to send out; and drool over, then purchase, that sexy one-piece you've been wanting to add to your summer wardrobe but have been too nervous to try. Cannon Green happy hour cocktails will help you take the plunge.