Thursday, May 18, 2017
Check out stationary, jewelry, and swimwear at the upcoming Makers + Shakers event
Booze and buy
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 12:36 PM
click to enlarge
Liz Macpherson of Mac + Murphy,
Paulina Rodriguez of Lina Rosa Jewelry
, and Caroline Robinson of Citrine Swimwear
join forces for this monthly happy hour — part of the Local Makers + Shakers series
featuring goods from local biz owners and artisans —held at Cannon Green's Mezzanine.
Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m., score a sweet pair of funky earrings to wear to an upcoming Spoleto show; grab some almost-too-pretty-to-write-on stationary to pen those thank you's you've been meaning to send out; and drool over, then purchase, that sexy one-piece
you've been wanting to add to your summer wardrobe but have been too nervous to try. Cannon Green happy hour
cocktails will help you take the plunge.
Tags: Cannon Green, Local Makers + Shakers, Liz Macpherson, Paulina Rodriguez, Caroline Robinson, Citrine Swimwear, Mac + Murphy, Lina Rosa Jewelry, Image