Thursday, May 18, 2017

Check out stationary, jewelry, and swimwear at the upcoming Makers + Shakers event

Booze and buy

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 12:36 PM

Liz Macpherson of Mac + Murphy, Paulina Rodriguez of Lina Rosa Jewelry, and Caroline Robinson of Citrine Swimwear join forces for this monthly happy hour — part of the Local Makers + Shakers series featuring goods from local biz owners and artisans —held at Cannon Green's Mezzanine.

Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m., score a sweet pair of funky earrings to wear to an upcoming Spoleto show; grab some almost-too-pretty-to-write-on stationary to pen those thank you's you've been meaning to send out; and drool over, then purchase, that sexy one-piece you've been wanting to add to your summer wardrobe but have been too nervous to try. Cannon Green happy hour cocktails will help you take the plunge.



Event Details Local Makers + Shakers
@ Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., May 24, 5-7 p.m.
