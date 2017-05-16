Tuesday, May 16, 2017
G&G's retail store, Fieldshop, presents a hat pop-up next Wed. May 24
Head case
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 2:39 PM
Have you been to Fieldshop yet? It's a retail arm of Garden & Gun
, located inside of the Dewberry Hotel. According to its website, "Fieldshop offers a curated expression of the finest and most unique lifestyle products available for the modern sporting enthusiast." The brick and mortar is open Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't make it into the store, you can still get some Fieldshop swag online — bug-shaped chocolates
($39) to be exact.
Get your hands on some hats next Wed. May 24 from 5-7 p.m. when Nantucket-based hat studio Peter Beaton stops by Fieldshop with styles from the studio's Leghorn
and Raffia Straw
Collection. A member from Peter Beaton will be on hand offering bespoke hat fittings, ribbon-tying demonstrations, and custom hat shaping.
