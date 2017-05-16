Tuesday, May 16, 2017

G&G's retail store, Fieldshop, presents a hat pop-up next Wed. May 24

Head case

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Have you been to Fieldshop yet? It's a retail arm of Garden & Gun, located inside of the Dewberry Hotel. According to its website, "Fieldshop offers a curated expression of the finest and most unique lifestyle products available for the modern sporting enthusiast." The brick and mortar is open Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't make it into the store, you can still get some Fieldshop swag online — bug-shaped chocolates ($39) to be exact.

Get your hands on some hats next Wed. May 24 from 5-7 p.m. when Nantucket-based hat studio Peter Beaton stops by Fieldshop with styles from the studio's Leghorn and Raffia Straw Collection. A member from Peter Beaton will be on hand offering bespoke hat fittings, ribbon-tying demonstrations, and custom hat shaping.
Event Details Summer Hat Shop
@ Fieldshop
334 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., May 24, 5-7 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map

