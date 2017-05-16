Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Barrelli Barber opens in the Cigar Factory June 15

"Proper Grooming for Gentlemen"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 4:33 PM

If you prefer to roam the streets as a gentleman (as opposed to a regular ol' man) — we're talking properly shaved, hair trimmed, shoes shined — then Barber Barrelli, set to open June 15 in the Cigar Factory, might be just what ya need.

Barrelli owners Peter Evans and Laran D’Eustachi worked together for more than 20 years at day-spa and salon Stella Nova, learning about beauty service and retail. They're applying this knowledge to Barber Barrelli: "We know that men are looking for high quality services but are looking for something different than the feminine salon/spa concept ... the needs are very similar but the aesthetic and the approach are unique," says D'Eustachi.

The upscale barbershop will offer haircuts, shaves, waxing, hair color, beard and neck trims, facials, shoes shines, and high-quality men's products available for purchase.

There will be an opening celebration June 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Cigar Factory. The event is free and open to the public and will include live music, food and drink, and a cigar lounge. Proceeds from sales will benefit Windwood Farm and Family Services.

