Beckett Boutique hosts charity fashion show Sat. May 20

'Fun'draising

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Watch local bloggers strut their stuff at this charity fashion show. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Watch local bloggers strut their stuff at this charity fashion show.
Ain't no party like a party for charity. On Sat. May 20 Beckett Boutique hosts a fashion show, Innovators in the Alley, at The Victor Social Club from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and they're doing it for a good cause. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children's Hospital. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

Attendees can enjoy live music, signature cocktails (two included in price of admission), and light bites. The fashion show features local bloggers rocking outfits from Beckett's 2017 spring and summer collections. Participating bloggers/models include Dannon Collard, Andrea Serrano, Natalie Mason, Krystine Edwards, Venita Aspen, Kenzie + Carol, Hannah Rice, Molly Moon, Tara Clangdale, and Erin Kienzle.
Event Details Innovators in the Alley
@ Victor Social Club - Hutson Alley
39 F John Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., May 20, 10:30 a.m.
Benefits + Fundraisers and Fashion + Shopping
