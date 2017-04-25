Croghan's hosts pop-up trunk show featuring designs from Mazza father daughter duo

click to enlarge
Lexi Mazza follows in her family's jewelry-making footsteps.
This Thurs. April 27 and Fri. April 28, Croghan's Jewel Box
hosts a pop-up show with works from two members of the Mazza family — Jeff and his daughter Lexi.
The Mazza family has worked with Croghan's for years. Lexi is a sixth generation jewelry maker, following in the tradition that her family started back in Italy. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Lexi creates fine jewelry with 14 and 18 carat gold, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls, under the label LexiMazz Designs.
Jeff (along with his brothers William and Steven) also work with fine jewelry, creating rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and clasps for The Mazza Company
.
Croghan's will be serving lunch and cocktails during both days of the trunk show. Croghan's is open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. during the week.