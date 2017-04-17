Want to wear a map of Charleston? Check out products by YESAND

LAST CHANCE for the Y& x lululemon collab tanks and shirts! We sold out on Saturday but are extending the order deadline until Thursday night 4/6 at midnight! Link in profile! #thesweatlife 🌎 #crbr2017 #cooperriverbridgerun #bridgerun40 #yogatank #putamaponit #charleston #map #apparel #yogagram #sportswhere

A post shared by YESAND (@yesandofficial) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT