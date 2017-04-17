Monday, April 17, 2017
Want to wear a map of Charleston? Check out products by YESAND
Hometown glory
by Grace Vail
on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 4:47 PM
We've started noticing a lot of cool map gear around Charleston. No, there's nothing new about "putting a city on the map" but we've always been fond of artistic representations of the streets and neighborhoods we call home.
Based on the idea that “nothing is cooler than having fun," YESAND's name originates from the inclusive improv principle where you affirm what a fellow performer says, saying, “yes, and ..." expanding on their idea. The spirit of this saying is the basis of the brand, where owner Joel R. Sadler wanted to create a label that is collaborative and inclusive. With custom items that feature maps of Charleston, YESAND aspires to inspire a sense of connection and memory in familiar streets and neighborhoods.
YESAND includes products like Charleston peninsula socks, notebooks, custom order vans, and trendy hats labeled with the Y& logo. And the company has also rolled out some collab items, like a partnership with Lululemon that led to a women's tank top design.
