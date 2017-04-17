Monday, April 17, 2017
Cannon Green hosts Local Makers + Shakers on the Mezzanine, Round Two
Wake and make
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 4:31 PM
Emily Papuga, Marion Blount, and Ashley Reid Martin
Local designers Emily Papuga of Suite 33
, Marion Blount of Open Door Shop
, and Ashley Reid Martin of Sullivan's-based Goldbug
come together to display their wares and chat with guests at this free-to-attend spring Makers + Shakers event, next Wed. April 26 from 5-7 p.m.
Swing by the beautiful, spacious Cannon Green Mezzanine and check out goods from gold-plated earrings
to serveware
to throw pillows.
There will be happy hour
bites and drinks, including $8 speciality cocktails, $2 gourmet tacos, and $6 chilaquiles.
