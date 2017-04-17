Monday, April 17, 2017

Cannon Green hosts Local Makers + Shakers on the Mezzanine, Round Two

Wake and make

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge Emily Papuga, Marion Blount, and Ashley Reid Martin - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Emily Papuga, Marion Blount, and Ashley Reid Martin

Local designers Emily Papuga of Suite 33, Marion Blount of Open Door Shop, and Ashley Reid Martin of Sullivan's-based Goldbug come together to display their wares and chat with guests at this free-to-attend spring Makers + Shakers event, next Wed. April 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Swing by the beautiful, spacious Cannon Green Mezzanine and check out goods from gold-plated earrings to serveware to throw pillows. There will be happy hour bites and drinks, including $8 speciality cocktails, $2 gourmet tacos, and $6 chilaquiles.

Location Details Cannon Green
Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843-817-7311
Tues.-Sat., 5:30-10 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mediterranean
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS