Monday, April 3, 2017

Hampden Clothing celebrates 10 years with a party this Thursday

Posted by Grace Vail on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:54 AM

Calling all fashionistas: Hampden Clothing celebrates their 10 year anniversary this week with a special party on Thurs. April 6, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 and you can buy them online. And if you're feeling really celebratory, indulge in a VIP ticket ($100), which means you get to meet Tibi's creative director Amy Smilovic in a Q&A session led by blogger Blair Eadie.

Hampden recently underwent a renovation to modernize and update the space, and create a cleaner more comfortable environment for patrons. The additions to the space include cleaner backdrops to better browse clothing, Rebecca Atwood wallpaper-adorned fitting rooms, and comfortable seating for companions of shoppers.

Hampden proves customers with American and European designers such as Stella McCartney, Tibi, Isabel Marant, Marni, and Lizzie Fortunato.
Event Details Hampden 10 Year Anniversary
@ Hampden Clothing
314 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
When: Thu., April 6, 7-10 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map

