Hampden Clothing celebrates 10 years with a party this Thursday

Calling all fashionistas: Hampden Clothing celebrates their 10 year anniversary this week with a special party on Thurs. April 6, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 and you can buy them online.
And if you're feeling really celebratory, indulge in a VIP ticket
($100), which means you get to meet Tibi's
creative director Amy Smilovic in a Q&A session led by blogger Blair Eadie
.
Hampden recently underwent a renovation to modernize and update the space, and create a cleaner more comfortable environment for patrons. The additions to the space include cleaner backdrops to better browse clothing, Rebecca Atwood wallpaper-adorned fitting rooms, and comfortable seating for companions of shoppers.
Hampden proves customers with American and European designers such as Stella McCartney, Tibi, Isabel Marant, Marni, and Lizzie Fortunato.