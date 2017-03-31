Vintage faves Red Rose and Tuff Stuff hold $10 yard sale on Fri. April 14

click to enlarge
Check out cool stuff for $10 at this yard sale.
Everyone’s favorite vintage yard sale is returning, and shoppers won’t have to break the bank in order to walk away with something trendy. The pop up shop, presented by nomadic retailers Red Rose Vintage
and Tuff Stuff Vintage
, will feature a large selection of women’s and men’s clothing for only $10 on Fri. April 14 from 12-5 p.m. at AAA Downtown Storage (44 Line St.)
Red Rose and Tuff Stuff, which can be thought of as selective, high-end thrift stores, will offer a unique assortment of clothing at their upcoming event. Shoppers can expect to find everything from acid washed jeans to fanny packs. Both shops are also known for their abundance of shorts, button downs, and T-shirts decorated with colorful (and unapologetically odd) patterns. And you can find it all at the $10 Yard Sale.
To those who don’t believe that vintage wear is right for them, Red Rose and Tuff Stuff encourage shoppers to keep an open mind, ignore the original size listed on the garment, and try everything on. Their hope is to dress the public in eclectic pieces and to find the perfect old-turned-new outfit for everyone.