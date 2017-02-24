Friday, February 24, 2017
Tiger Lily celebrates women's day by donating to local nonprofit, Thrive SC
#womensdaychs
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:28 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Petal it forward this Women's Day.
Wednesday March 8 is International Women's Day and Tiger Lily is celebrating by giving away 200 bouquets of daffodils at its downtown location. Customers are given two five-stem bouquets, one to keep and one to give to a woman who has made a difference in his/her life. The movement, called "petal it forward," is now in its second year.
A requested five dollar donation for the two bouquets will be donated to Thrive SC, a nonprofit that provides short and longer-term transitional housing for women and children survivors of domestic violence. Thrive SC is also the March recipient of Tiger Lily's Charity in Bloom program, which donates 20 percent of its charity in bloom arrangements to the organization. Learn more about Tiger Lily and upcoming events here.
Tags: Petal it Forward, Tiger Lily, Charity in Bloom, International Women's Day, Thrive SC, nonprofit, fundraiser, Image