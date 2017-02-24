Blo Blow Dry Bar Debuts in Mt. Pleasant today

click to enlarge
, Blo, "North America's original and largest blow dry bar" opens its first Lowcountry location in Mt. Pleasant today; the store is located in the Whole Foods shopping center next to Waxing the City. Blo is owned and operated by Kiawah couple Jeremy and Elaine Bollington (who also own Waxing the City). Elaine says about the new venture: "Our highly trained stylists and range of signature styles leave every Blo
guest feeling gorgeous, empowered, and ready to conquer their day!"
Customers peruse a "hair menu" with seven signature styles ranging from elaborate fish tail braids to "high society" up-dos. The signature blo outs start at $40 and and a la carte services include custom up-dos, clip-in hair extensions, head massages, and bridal services.
From March 3 to 5, stop by the grand opening celebration for sweet treats, pink drinks, and $25 blo outs all weekend.