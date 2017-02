Waxing the City opens in Mt. Pleasant this weekend

click to enlarge

Did you know that waxers (verb or not, we're usin' it) have a name for their profession? They're called cerologists and they know everything there is to know about the art of waxing.So, if you've been on the hunt for a new spot to get smooth, head to Waxing the City (located at 905 Houston Northcutt Blvd.) this Sat. Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. to celebrate the franchise's first Lowcountry location.Guests will receive 50 percent off of their first service. And if you reserve a spot before Saturday you'll also receive a $10 gift card. Woo hoo. Call the studio at (843) 207-4095 or book online.