Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Waxing the City opens in Mt. Pleasant this weekend
Wax on, wax off
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Did you know that waxers (verb or not, we're usin' it) have a name for their profession? They're called cerologists and they know everything there is to know about the art of waxing.
So, if you've been on the hunt for a new spot to get smooth, head to Waxing the City
(located at 905 Houston Northcutt Blvd.) this Sat. Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. to celebrate the franchise's first Lowcountry location.
Guests will receive 50 percent off of their first service. And if you reserve a spot before Saturday you'll also receive a $10 gift card. Woo hoo. Call the studio at (843) 207-4095 or book online.
Tags: Wax the City, waxing, Mt. Pleasant, cerologists, 50 percent off, Image