TONIGHT: Purple Buffalo hosts the first full moon market and music

Flickr user Stephen Rahn

The penumbral lunar eclipse makes an appearance Fri. Feb. 10

Celebrate the penumbral lunar eclipse at Purple Buffalo with local artisans and musicians. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and continues all night; peruse wares from jewelry to handmade water pipes — by the light of the moon, of course. Coleman Sawyer and Brandon Brooks & Friends perform and Roti Rolls shows up at 9:30 p.m. There's a $5 cover after 9 p.m.This market's vendors include Red Rose Vintage, Runaround Sue Vintage, My Bud Vase, Anna Hopkins Art, Tied for 1st, The Vinyl Countdown, and more.