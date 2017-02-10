Friday, February 10, 2017
TONIGHT: Purple Buffalo hosts the first full moon market and music
Dark side of the moon
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:25 AM
Flickr user Stephen Rahn
The penumbral lunar eclipse makes an appearance Fri. Feb. 10
Celebrate the penumbral lunar eclipse
at Purple Buffalo with local artisans and musicians. The fun
starts at 5 p.m. and continues all night; peruse wares from jewelry to handmade water pipes — by the light of the moon, of course. Coleman Sawyer and Brandon Brooks & Friends perform and Roti Rolls shows up at 9:30 p.m. There's a $5 cover after 9 p.m.
This market's vendors include Red Rose Vintage, Runaround Sue Vintage, My Bud Vase, Anna Hopkins Art, Tied for 1st, The Vinyl Countdown, and more.
Tags: lunar eclipse, full moon, Purple Buffalo, Coleman Sawyer, Brandon Brooks & Friends, Roti Rolls, Red Rose Vintage, Runaround Sue Vintage, Anna Hopkins Art, Tied for 1st, My Bud Vase, The Vinyl Countdown, Image