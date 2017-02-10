Friday, February 10, 2017

TONIGHT: Purple Buffalo hosts the first full moon market and music

Dark side of the moon

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:25 AM

The penumbral lunar eclipse makes an appearance Fri. Feb. 10 - FLICKR USER STEPHEN RAHN
  • Flickr user Stephen Rahn
  • The penumbral lunar eclipse makes an appearance Fri. Feb. 10

Celebrate the penumbral lunar eclipse at Purple Buffalo with local artisans and musicians. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and continues all night; peruse wares from jewelry to handmade water pipes — by the light of the moon, of course. Coleman Sawyer and Brandon Brooks & Friends perform and Roti Rolls shows up at 9:30 p.m. There's a $5 cover after 9 p.m.

This market's vendors include Red Rose Vintage, Runaround Sue Vintage, My Bud Vase, Anna Hopkins Art, Tied for 1st, The Vinyl Countdown, and more.

