Thursday, February 9, 2017
Patagonia's Worn Wear College Tour stops by CofC next Thursday
Saving the world once fleece at a time
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 3:25 PM
-
-
Provided
-
Patagonia's 2017 Worn Wear Tour stops by 21 universities across the country
Not only does Patagonia sell the quintessential collegiate patterned pullovers we all know and love, the company is also uber eco savvy. Their Worn Wear program promotes a "If it's broken, fix it!" mantra, encouraging Patagonia buyers to repair their apparel before throwing it out.
The Worn Wear College Tour brings a mobile repair shop to campuses across the country. Students can have their gear repaired in the funky custom van or they can learn how to fix the rips and tears themselves. Nonprofits like Lowcountry Street Grocery will make an appearance, as well as the CofC composting program and reps from urban gardens and bike share programs.
The Worn Wear Wagon will be parked at Randolph Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Check out the Facebook
page for more details about the day's event.
