Drybar opening, Urban Nirvana downtown closes, Vanity Salon opening in West Ashley

Belly up to the Drybar for free blowouts next Fri. Feb. 10.
Drybar Charleston, South Carolina's first iteration of the California-based chain, opens up shop at 556 King St. on Fri. Feb. 10, and is offering free blowouts to new clients compliments of local partner Servisfirst Bank. Get your weekend-hair ready in the sprawling two-story space, adorned with marble countertops, iPhone chargers, and flatscreen TVs. Make a reservation for the free 'do here
before they're booked.
Looking for a full treat yo' self day? Check out Vanity Salon
, specializing in "hair styling, spray tanning, airbrush makeup, eyelash extensions, and facial spa services," opening a second location this Sat. Feb. 4, at 2875 Ashley River Road (the Mt. Pleasant location has garnered both a Best of Mount Pleasant 2016 award and a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award). The grand opening includes a cocktail reception starting at 5 p.m. and a raffle for a special salon package. The West Ashley location will be open Tues.-Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown's Urban Nirvana has closed, according to Urban Nirvana West Ashley's Dana Harmon, who tells us that stylists from the downtown location have been relocated to other Urban Nirvanas around town.