Is 'Becky with the Good Hair' coming to Charleston Fashion Week?

That's what we hear. Hot on the heels of Beyoncé Knowles' announcement that she's having twins (fun veil, B), an anonymous source tells us that Rachel Roy — no, not Food Network darling Rachael Ray — but Rachel Roy, a.k.a. the fashion designer, a.k.a. "Becky with the good hair," will be making an appearance at this year's Charleston Fashion Week.
No idea who we're talking about? Roy is allegedly the woman behind one of music's harshest burns. When Beyonce dropped her latest album Lemonade last year, the album included the seemingly autobiographical track "Sorry" which took a deep dive into marital misery. Beyonce never confirmed or denied the real life accuracy of the lyrics, but suffice it to say the Beehive deduced that it was B's way of telling the world that Jay Z had cheated on her with the succinct:
"He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."
The music blogosphere's hot take was that "Becky with the good hair" had to be Rachel Roy, the ex-wife of Jay Z’s former partner Damon Dash. Roy's name first came to fans awareness in May 2014 when a video of Solange Knowles, Beyonce's sister, went viral showing her beating Jay Z an elevator at NYC’s Standard Hotel. According to tabloids, like Hollywood Life, Solange was pissed at Jay Z for his “'too close for comfort' friendship with Beyonce‘s husband."
Following the release of Lemonade, Roy posted a since deleted Instagram post reading, "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting for selfies, or self truths, always. Live in the light. #nodramaqueens."
So that's the dramz. Keep your eyes open the week of March 14-18 for Roy — she'll be the one with the really good hair.