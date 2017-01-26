M. Dumas & Sons celebrates 100 years with monthly events

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

It ain't easy keeping a locally-owned retail store open in Charleston — a look at the closures on King is plenty proof of that. Which is why it's all the more impressive that M. Dumas & Sons celebrates 100 years in the city this year. Owner David Dumas says, “We are so grateful and humbled by the support we’ve received from the Charleston community since my grandfather first opened the store in 1917."In 1917 M. Dumas & Sons started as a uniform shop for service jobs, eventually transitioning to selling menswear around 1948, when the store introduced Levi jeans to Charleston. Gaining recognition for its fashion denim in the 1960s, M. Dumas & Sons transitioned into men's apparel full time in 1973, when it moved to its current location at 294 King St. In the fall of 2015 the store underwent a $2 million renovation.While the store's big celebration is in April, there are also events in February and March. On Thurs. Feb. 9 brands Barbour and Filson head to M. Dumas for a pre-SEWE event showcasing outdoor apparel for men and women. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Pet Helpers.On Thurs. March 9, apparel partners Adriano Goldschmied, Citizen's of Humanity, Hiltl, and Moore + Giles help Charleston get ready for Charleston Fashion Week by highlighting M. Dumas & Sons' high-end denim lines. This event, co-hosted by The Manual's Cator Sparks, will benefit Lowcountry AIDS Services.Thurs. April 20 is M. Dumas & Sons centerpiece centennial celebration, featuring a fashion presentation on Society Street showcasing 100 years of M. Dumas style. In the store guests will find a Hickey Freeman trunk show, along with a VIP cocktail party on the mezzanine. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit the Special Olympics.