click to enlarge Provided

Local florist Tiger Lily launches a new program, Charity in Bloom, next month. Twenty percent of proceeds from the Charity in Bloom arrangement to be donated to Chase After a Cure, which funds pediatric cancer research.Each month, Tiger Lily owners Manny and Clara Gonzales will create custom-designed arrangements to benefit partner organizations.February's arrangement will be sold at four sizes, ranging from $85-$200. Learn more here.