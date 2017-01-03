Drybar's King Street location opening later this month

click to enlarge
Drybar offers a variety of hairstyles, all named after cocktails.
New year, new you, eh? January comes with a whole host of resolutions and we bet our bottom dollar that most of those will fall by the wayside come the end of this month. That's fine, though, because by then you can get a pick-me-up with Charleston's newest blowout bar, the nationwide chain, Drybar
.
Drybar Charleston is South Carolina's first location and will open up shop at 556 King St. later this month. The company's tagline, "No cuts. No color. Just blowouts," pretty much sums up what you can expect — hair styling, straight up. All of Drybar's signature styles are $45 and named after cocktails, like the Manhattan, described as sleek and smooth, or the Mai Tai, described as messy and beachy.
The "bar" part of Drybar refers to the complimentary beverage you get with your service (coffee, tea, or flavored water — kind of teasing us with those cocktail names, but ya know). Drybar also features marble countertops and iPhone chargers ... and "fan favorite 'chick flicks' on flat screens." We assume this is where you start your evening before heading to Charleston's newest Ladies Bar
.
Stay up to date with Drybar's opening, here.