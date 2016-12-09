Charleston's ultimate 2017 holiday market roundup

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
You can get works like John Crum's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at tomorrow's Popcorn Garland show.
Last week we wrote about buying local
— it really is important, and easy to boot. The best way to shop small is to head to a local (you'll see that word a few more times, FYI) holiday market or pop-up shop. We've done our best to list everyone we found — if we're missing a market that you're hosting please let us know so we can update this list. Email connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com with deets.
This Weekend, Fri. Dec. 9-Dec. 11 (and 12!)
Cone10's Holiday Hooha
will feature works from the studio's potters from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Fri. Dec. 9.
The Ashborough Holiday Market
takes place this Sat. Dec. 10, from 12- 4 p.m., on Ashborough Avenue in Summerville.
The Charleston Flower Market on Maybank Hwy. holds a special Saturday market
from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Head to the Mt. Pleasant Market & Craft Show
at the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Mt. Pleasant Market & Craft show
The Charleston Farmers Market is now a holiday market
, open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am.-3 p.m.
Drink wine while shopping at Deep Water Vineyard's Holiday Weekend Wine-Down
on Sat. Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Local artisans and live music will be onsite.
The Green Barn
hosts a holiday market on Sat. Dec. 10 starting at 1 p.m. The Barn is located at Carnes Crossroads in Summerville.
The Oysters on the Point
holiday market kicks off this coming year's Oysters on the Point series on Sat. Dec. 10. Enjoy live music and food while shopping from 2-6 p.m.
On Sat. Dec. 10 from noon-5 p.m. the Tree Elves visit Crooked Crown
with trees in four different sizes. There will be live music, pop dipping and decorating, festive drinks, and more.
While we aren't so very keen on the name, we get the idea — Gwynn's of Mt. P hosts their Shop Like a Man
event this Sat. & Sun. from noon-4 p.m., as well as next weekend.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
, located behind the Charleston Pour House, is open every Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 18.
Drift into Thrifters + Drifters
holiday market on Sun. Dec. 11 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. There will be over 20 artisans on hand.
We don't pick favorites, but ... we're really excited about Edmund's Oast's Beer Hall Holiday Bazaar on Mon. Dec. 12 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. You can peruse goods from vendors like Alison Brynn Ross and FK Vintage, listen to live music, and grab holiday gift packs — the kind made up entirely of beer.
Next Weekend, Thurs. Dec. 15-18
Freshfields Village on Kiawah hosts a fall sip and stroll
on Thurs. Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m.
M. Dumas & Sons celebrates 100 years in Charleston next year — which is a pretty big deal if you ask us. In honor of that, and the holidays, they're hosting a number of special events. On Thurs. Dec. 15
from 5-8 p.m. the store hosts a his and hers shopping event, with items from ZAGS Sunwraps, shopTAXIDERMY, Element Candles, and more. On Sat. Dec. 17
, M. Dumas & Sons hosts Elizabeth Joyce Monograms for free monogramming — and the first 100 people in the store will receive a free gift with their purchase.
Get your weekday holiday market on at Vintage Coffee Cafe'
s market, held on Thurs. Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m.
Summerville's Coastal Coffee Roasters
hosts a comics, crafts, and Christmas fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 17.
Celadon's Sunday Flea
gets bumped up a week because of Christmas, so head out to the Warehouse, located in North Chuck, for their holiday market, on Sun. Dec. 18, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.