Today's the last day to win the #ShopCHSlocal giveaway

click to enlarge
-
Melissa Griffin Photography
-
All of this could be yours if you hop on Instagram by 3 p.m. today.
Five local companies have teamed up to create an opportunity for locals to win a Charleston themed gift worth $160, including: a Coastal Kelder
throw pillow, a Charleston Weekender
Turkish towel, Texture Design Co
.'s window boxes of Charleston calendar and Christmas card, Hermosa Jewelry
earrings, and Right Coast Collective Jewelry
's bracelet.
To enter, follow the companies listed above on Instagram and tag two friends in a comment on one of their giveaway posts. And that's it. Do it by 3 p.m. today and you've got a chance for a holiday gift for a friend, or five, or maybe just for yourself.