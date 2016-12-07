Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Today's the last day to win the #ShopCHSlocal giveaway

Local or bust, right?

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge All of this could be yours if you hop on Instagram by 3 p.m. today. - MELISSA GRIFFIN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Melissa Griffin Photography
  • All of this could be yours if you hop on Instagram by 3 p.m. today.

Five local companies have teamed up to create an opportunity for locals to win a Charleston themed gift worth $160, including: a Coastal Kelder throw pillow, a Charleston Weekender Turkish towel, Texture Design Co.'s window boxes of Charleston calendar and Christmas card, Hermosa Jewelry earrings, and Right Coast Collective Jewelry's bracelet.

To enter, follow the companies listed above on Instagram and tag two friends in a comment on one of their giveaway posts. And that's it. Do it by 3 p.m. today and you've got a chance for a holiday gift for a friend, or five, or maybe just for yourself.

