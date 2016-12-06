Ibu welcomes Beatrix Ost for trunk show, book signing, and talk tomorrow night

click to enlarge
Downtown's textile, apparel, and home goods store, Ibu, hosts Beatrix Ost, an artist, film and theater producer, designer, actress, and writer, tomorrow night from 5-7 p.m. We first wrote about Ibu last year
, when Susan Hull Walker, the company's founder, spoke at Charleston's Creative Mornings.
Ibu isn't just a store — Walker considers it a movement, an organization that advocates for and sells global woman-made textiles. And tomorrow Ost will show her jewelry line, Article 22, which represents the same global interests as Ibu: The pieces of jewelry are hand-crafted from 80 million undetonated bombs dropped on Laos. Tomorrow's event kicks off Ost's collaboration with Ibu, where custom pieces will be available at the Ibu showroom and online. Ost will also be signing copies of her book, Grey Book: The Philosophy of Style.
