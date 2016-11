So you wanna staycation this holiday? Here are some deals just for Charleston locals

click to enlarge Provided

Now through Dec. 22 you can get 25 percent off best available rates at Belmond Charleston Place.

The Regatta Inn on Folly Beach was voted Southern Living's best new hotel in 2015.

Happy holidays, Charleston. There's no time like the present to revel in our city — the one that Travel and Leisure deemed "best in the world" this year. While we aren't in the business of agreeing wholeheartedly with such accolades (this city isn't perfect), we can all probably agree that Charleston is vacation-destination-worthy. We've saved you some time (and hopefully some money) by rounding up a list of local hotels, inns, and rental companies that are offering locals-only deals all over the Lowcountry this holiday season. Why travel when you can staycation right at home?Starting Sat. Nov. 26: rates from $159Included in your stay: complimentary continental breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, evening sherry.Starting Sat. Nov. 26: rates From $299Included in your stay: complimentary parking, complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast at Circa 1886 Restaurant, complimentary afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, evening port, sherry, and brandy, and nightly chocolates.From Dec. 19-Dec. 25: rates from $149Included in your stay: complimentary continental breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, evening sherry.From Nov. 27-Dec. 22: residents of Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties can save 25 percent on best available rates.Included in your stay: receive 25 percent off dinner at Charleston Grill, breakfast, or lunch at the Palmetto Cafe, cocktails and appetizers at the Thoroughbred club, or spa treatments at the Spa at Belmond Charleston Place.Locals who call to book at either one of these Folly Beach locations will receive 10 percent off of their stay if they mention theThis discount is applicable seven days a week, but not over any major holidays or Folly festivals/parades (including FollyGras, Taste of Folly, etc.), through the end of February, 2017.Now through Dec. 31 Charleston-area residents will receive 25 percent off of room rates and breakfast for two daily.Now through Dec. 31, locals who use the promo code LOCAL2016 will receive 20 percent off best available rates.Included in your stay: complimentary parking, evening reception at BREW Pub & Cafe, breakfast options, and bike rentals.When booking with Island Realty locals can use the coupon code LOCAL10, which offers 10 percent off of discountable properties during discountable times (i.e. not during holidays).