So you wanna staycation this holiday? Here are some deals just for Charleston locals

Now through Dec. 22 you can get 25 percent off best available rates at Belmond Charleston Place.
Happy holidays, Charleston. There's no time like the present to revel in our city — the one that Travel and Leisure
deemed "best in the world" this year. While we aren't in the business of agreeing wholeheartedly with such accolades (this city isn't perfect), we can all probably agree that Charleston is vacation-destination-worthy. We've saved you some time (and hopefully some money) by rounding up a list of local hotels, inns, and rental companies that are offering locals-only deals all over the Lowcountry this holiday season. Why travel when you can staycation right at home?
Kings Courtyard Inn, 198 King St.
Starting Sat. Nov. 26: rates from $159
Included in your stay: complimentary continental breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, evening sherry.
Wentworth Mansion, 149 Wentworth St.
Starting Sat. Nov. 26: rates From $299
Included in your stay: complimentary parking, complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast at Circa 1886 Restaurant, complimentary afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, evening port, sherry, and brandy, and nightly chocolates.
Fulton Lane Inn, 202 King St.
From Dec. 19-Dec. 25: rates from $149
Included in your stay: complimentary continental breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, evening sherry.
Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St.
From Nov. 27-Dec. 22: residents of Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties can save 25 percent on best available rates.
Included in your stay: receive 25 percent off dinner at Charleston Grill, breakfast, or lunch at the Palmetto Cafe, cocktails and appetizers at the Thoroughbred club, or spa treatments at the Spa at Belmond Charleston Place.
Water’s Edge Inn, 79 W. Second St., Folly Beach
Regatta Inn, 64 W. Ninth St. Ext., Folly Beach
The Regatta Inn on Folly Beach was voted Southern Living's best new hotel in 2015.
Locals who call to book at either one of these Folly Beach locations will receive 10 percent off of their stay if they mention the City Paper.
This discount is applicable seven days a week, but not over any major holidays or Folly festivals/parades (including FollyGras, Taste of Folly, etc.), through the end of February, 2017.
The Beach Club, 28 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant
Now through Dec. 31 Charleston-area residents will receive 25 percent off of room rates and breakfast for two daily.
King Charles Inn, 237 Meeting St.
Now through Dec. 31, locals who use the promo code LOCAL2016 will receive 20 percent off best available rates.
Included in your stay: complimentary parking, evening reception at BREW Pub & Cafe, breakfast options, and bike rentals.
Island Realty (IOP, Mt. Pleasant, Sullivan's Island, Goat Island)
When booking with Island Realty locals can use the coupon code LOCAL10, which offers 10 percent off of discountable properties during discountable times (i.e. not during holidays).