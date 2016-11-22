Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Park Circle Local Brand coming soon to a market near you

Locals only

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

If you live in Park Circle, or frequent the area, you may have seen some neighborhood pride being flaunted in the form of hoodies and hats. Created by PC resident Missy Johnson, the Park Circle Local Brand (PCLB) features various designs, including a skull shaped logo that's filled with forks, knives, mugs, a bike, squirrel, etc. — hallmarks of the neighborhood.

Johnson debuted some products at September's North Charleston Harvest Festival, and she just got approved to sell her merch at Celadon's holiday market on Dec. 18. Peruse more PCLB goods on their website.
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS