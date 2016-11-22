Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Park Circle Local Brand coming soon to a market near you
Locals only
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 9:02 AM
If you live in Park Circle, or frequent the area, you may have seen some neighborhood pride being flaunted in the form of hoodies and hats. Created by PC resident Missy Johnson, the Park Circle Local Brand (PCLB) features various designs, including a skull shaped logo that's filled with forks, knives, mugs, a bike, squirrel, etc. — hallmarks of the neighborhood.
Johnson debuted some products at September's North Charleston Harvest Festival, and she just got approved to sell her merch at Celadon's holiday
market on Dec. 18. Peruse more PCLB goods on their website.
Tags: Park Circle Local Brand, Missy Johnson, Park Circle, Image