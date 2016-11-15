Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Mt. Pleasant Design Center celebrates grand opening tonight

Mind for design

Posted by Erin Davis on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 3:59 PM

mpdclogocolor.png
Join Mt. Pleasant Design Center, a new co-op of six local design companies, during their grand opening ceremony tonight. From now until 8 p.m. you can check out book signings, holiday happy hour demos, a holiday decor demo, and more.

The Mt. Pleasant Design Center is a collab among Domain Interiors & Desing, Classic Kitchens, Charleston Plank Floors, Taylor Burke Home Furniture, and Lauren Messina Interior Design, and is located at 767 Coleman Blvd. Stay up to date with the new center's haps here.

