Meet some of the makers at this Saturday's Buy Local Block Party

Do good, buy local

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Three years of fun, food, and feeling good about buying local. - PROVIDED
  • Three years of fun, food, and feeling good about buying local.
This year marks three years of Lowcountry Local First's Buy Local Block Party and if you've never been, we highly encourage you to check it out. The block party, held this Sat. Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., features tons of local vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and more — all accessible with your $10 entry ticket ($15/day of). Read on for a peek at some of this year's vendors, and head here for the full list, and to buy tickets.

Visual Arts/Home Goods/Jewelry
Fiber Art Workshop creates everything from earrings to woven wall art.

Queenly Artistry created by artist and artisan Queen Kee, mainly sells jewelry but also features some home decor.

Get your fix of stained glass jewelry, accessories, and art from 8 petals.

If you're shopping for someone (or yourself) who's in the market for new jewelry, you're in luck. You can grab vintage goods from Circa1910, hammered metal pieces from MadMadeMetals, and sea and stone jewelry from, well, Sea and Stone Jewelry.

Clothing
Grab curated vintage clothes from A Frock to Remember or Red Rose Vintage.

Wrap yourself in one of Super Massive Textile's infinity scarves, or snag one of designer Krista Engler's bowls and dishes.

Your kids may be into Nostalgic Graphic Tees, which feature images of special moments from childhood.

Miscellaneous
Tremundo creates handmade journals, with special categories like a bucket list journal, a dirty little secrets journal, and an explorer journal.

pHreclaimed makes hand-crafted wooden objects, with everything from ornaments to a cocktail muddler.

Alison Brynn Ross makes wire taxidermy and her stuff is pretty freaking cool.

