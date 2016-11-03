Bits of Lace runs month-long holiday special

click to enlarge Provided

The folks at Bits of Lace want to wish you a happy holiday season with a November-long special. Every day this month customers who spend $100 or more in store will receive a voucher for photos with Santa, redeemable Dec. 1-3 from 3-5 p.m. each day.And before your lingerie-meets-Santa Claus thoughts get too out of control, the photos with Santa are geared towards customers' children. Who says you can't bring kids to a lingerie store? The photo sessions will also include sweet treats and attendees are encouraged to bring toys to drop off for Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army Angels. If you drop off a toy you'll also get 10 percent off your next purchase.Keeping the holiday cheer going, Bits of Lace will also be giving customers a free gift with their purchase from Nov. 25-Jan. 2 to celebrate the store's 40th anniversary. Gifts range from Votivo candles to gift cards to local restaurants.