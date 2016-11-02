Taxidermy opens long-term pop-up shop this Thursday

click to enlarge
Though only founded two years ago, Taxidermy, an up-scale accessories boutique created by Amy Driggers, has garnered a substantial following due to its unique designs and textures. Like the name implies, many of the designs are made from skins and furs, all sustainably sourced from a family-run factory and farm based in Indonesia. The line specializes in handbags, shoes, and varsity jackets.
You can celebrate Taxidermy's long-term pop-up shop at 32 Vendue Range this Thurs. Nov. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy sips and sweet treats — and peruse Taxidermy's great stuff too, of course.
Driggers knows her way around the fashion world and has already set up shop in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Wyoming. That’s not mentioning her celeb patrons (please see: Beyonce
). You can scope out the goods on Taxidermy’s website
before the opening party to get a taste of how luscious these designs really are.