Celadon celebrates 22 years this Saturday

This year, Celadon turns 22 and celebrates its first anniversary of Celadon Online, and the store invites the entire Charleston community for a day of fun. Over 25 vendors and artists will be in attendance at Celadon's birthday party, held on Sat. Nov. 5 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Participating vendors include Proud Mary, Laura Duke Fine Art, Flowershop Charleston, Charleston Color, Rewined Candles, and On a Wire Handmade Jewelry. In addition to perusing goods from local artisans, guests can jam to Urban Roots Reggae and snack on food from Diggity Doughnuts, Roti Rolls, and King of Pops. There will also be tarot card readings and face paintings for the kiddos who aren’t as interested in throws or decorative pillows.