Monday, October 31, 2016

Celadon celebrates 22 years this Saturday

Get down with home goods

Posted by Erin Davis on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
This year, Celadon turns 22 and celebrates its first anniversary of Celadon Online, and the store invites the entire Charleston community for a day of fun. Over 25 vendors and artists will be in attendance at Celadon's birthday party, held on Sat. Nov. 5 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Participating vendors include Proud Mary, Laura Duke Fine Art, Flowershop Charleston, Charleston Color, Rewined Candles, and On a Wire Handmade Jewelry. In addition to perusing goods from local artisans, guests can jam to Urban Roots Reggae and snack on food from Diggity Doughnuts, Roti Rolls, and King of Pops. There will also be tarot card readings and face paintings for the kiddos who aren’t as interested in throws or decorative pillows.

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Celadon Birthday Party and Artisan Bazaar @ Celadon

    • Sat., Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free to attend

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS