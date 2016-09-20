Apply to be a model at Charleston Fashion Week

click to enlarge
If you think you've got what it takes to model at Charleston Fashion Week, held March 14-18, 2017, then apply to be a model today. The fee is $15 and after filling out an application and submitting a head shot and full body shot, you're on your way to being considered for the catwalk. In order to secure an audition time sign up before noon this Thurs. Sept. 22. Casting calls will be held at Embassy Suites Charleston (337 Meeting St.) at a time and date TBD. Apply to be a model here
. Bon chance, beautiful people.