Thursday, September 15, 2016
M. Dumas & Sons hosts menswear trunk show this weekend
Later, gator
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 12:01 PM
M. Dumas & Sons hosts a Robert Talbott and W. Kleinberg trunk show
this weekend, starting with a cocktail preview party from 6-8 p.m. tonight, where shoppers can sneak a peek at the collections and then shop like man-iacs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow and Sat. Sept. 17. Shoppers will receive 20 percent off of made-to-measure orders of custom dress shirts, sport coats, sport shirts, suits, and ties. There will also be a rep from Robert Talbott onsite to discuss the fall collection. Head here
for more info.
Robert Talbott
, a company that's over half a century old, sells everything from sport shirts to sweaters. W. Kleinberg is a design house
for buckles, belts, and wallets, and is one of the finest producers of alligator straps in the US of A.
