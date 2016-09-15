Thursday, September 15, 2016

M. Dumas & Sons hosts menswear trunk show this weekend

Later, gator

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 12:01 PM

M. Dumas & Sons hosts a Robert Talbott and W. Kleinberg trunk show this weekend, starting with a cocktail preview party from 6-8 p.m. tonight, where shoppers can sneak a peek at the collections and then shop like man-iacs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow and Sat. Sept. 17. Shoppers will receive 20 percent off of made-to-measure orders of custom dress shirts, sport coats, sport shirts, suits, and ties. There will also be a rep from Robert Talbott onsite to discuss the fall collection. Head here for more info.

Robert Talbott, a company that's over half a century old, sells everything from sport shirts to sweaters. W. Kleinberg is a design house for buckles, belts, and wallets, and is one of the finest producers of alligator straps in the US of A. 

