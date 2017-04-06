Save $10 off with code VETS

click image Palmetto Warrior Connection

Pull out your favorite pair of blue jeans and enjoy a laid back evening of enjoyment in support of Lowcountry Veterans and their families.Join the Palmetto Warrior Connection April 13th for the Red, White, & Blue Jean Ball and enjoy an array of signature dishes from renowned Charleston restaurants including Swig & Swine, Smoke, Graze, Home Team BBQ, 82 Queen, Lowcountry Bistro and more!Save $10 off regular priced tickets of $75 with the code VETS.*Tickets are all inclusive including food from six Charleston restaurants, beer, wine, cocktails, concert and more!