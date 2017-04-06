Thursday, April 6, 2017

Save $10 off with code VETS

Posted by City Paper Staff on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Pull out your favorite pair of blue jeans and enjoy a laid back evening of enjoyment in support of Lowcountry Veterans and their families.

Join the Palmetto Warrior Connection April 13th for the Red, White, & Blue Jean Ball and enjoy an array of signature dishes from renowned Charleston restaurants including Swig & Swine, Smoke, Graze, Home Team BBQ, 82 Queen, Lowcountry Bistro and more!

Save $10 off regular priced tickets of $75 with the code VETS.

*Tickets are all inclusive including food from six Charleston restaurants, beer, wine, cocktails, concert and more!
click image PALMETTO WARRIOR CONNECTION
  • Palmetto Warrior Connection

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS