Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Presale Tickets to 98 Rockfest Charleston
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:53 AM
Tickets are on sale now!
Don't miss your chance to get your 98 ROCKFEST tickets
at the discounted pre-sale price of $29 (sale ends 2/2/17).
Regular price ticket sales begin 2/3/17 at $35.
Date: Sunday April 30th
Venue: Exchange Park Fairgrounds
Gates : Noon
Lineup:
A Day to Remember
Issues
Red Sun Rising
Crown the Empire
Avatar
Gemini Syndrome
Glamnation
98 Rock Battle of the Bands winner
Tags: 98ROCK, Rockfest 2017, Ladson Exchange Park