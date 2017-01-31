Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Presale Tickets to 98 Rockfest Charleston

Posted by City Paper Staff on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:53 AM

Tickets are on sale now!
Don't miss your chance to get your 98 ROCKFEST tickets at the discounted pre-sale price of $29 (sale ends 2/2/17).
Regular price ticket sales begin 2/3/17 at $35.

Date: Sunday April 30th
Venue: Exchange Park Fairgrounds
Gates : Noon

Lineup:
A Day to Remember
Issues
Red Sun Rising
Crown the Empire
Avatar
Gemini Syndrome
Glamnation
98 Rock Battle of the Bands winner




