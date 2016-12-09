Last chance to get John Waters Pre-sale tickets

click image

Be sure to get your tickets before everyone else-use the promo code 'FILTHY' by TONIGHT at 10PM to "a completely uncensored one-man show with the Pope of Trash".Show Details:John Waters: This Filthy World: Dirtier & FilthierFriday, March 10th @ 7pmCharleston Music HallTix: $39.50-$49.50Tickets go on sale publicly after 10pm Dec. 9, 2017.Visionary filmmaker and one-of-a-kind personality JOHN WATERS (Cry Baby, Pink Flamingos, Polyester, Female Trouble, and Hairspray) is bringing his hit show John Waters: This Filthy World: Filthier and Dirtier to Charleston's own Charleston Music Hall. Waters takes on taboo topics as only he can do in this hilarious and completely uncensored one-man show. Waters, who has been dubbed “the Pope of Trash” and branded “O for Offensive” by the Catholic Church, earned his bad reputation by turning bad taste into high art. Part confession, part Vaudeville act, he’ll share with a live theater audience in New Orleans his origins in the trash genre and his subsequent adventures.