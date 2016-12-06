Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Happy Holidays from Moosehead!
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 9:00 AM
Hey Charleston! Moosehead Lager wants to thank you for the warm welcome into your city. To show our appreciation we want to gift you with a Moosehead glassware gift set & a $25 Total Wine & More gift card to go with it, so you can fill up those glasses with some Moosehead Lager or Radler…Happy Holidays! Text Charleston to 31996
and you could be the lucky winner!
Click HERE
to find Moosehead in Charleston!
Tags: Moosehead Lager, Giveaways, Glass set, Total Wine & More!, Text to win