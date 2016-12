Happy Holidays from Moosehead!

click image

click image

click image

click image

click image

Hey Charleston! Moosehead Lager wants to thank you for the warm welcome into your city. To show our appreciation we want to gift you with a Moosehead glassware gift set & a $25 Total Wine & More gift card to go with it, so you can fill up those glasses with some Moosehead Lager or Radler…Happy Holidays!and you could be the lucky winner!Click HERE to find Moosehead in Charleston!