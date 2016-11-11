Friday, November 11, 2016
$5 Holiday Movies
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:51 AM
MUSC Health Stadium presents the first holiday film in its Films on the Field. Bring the family and enjoy a double-showing of the animated short, Shrek the Halls and feature full-length film, Home Alone on Saturday, November 19th.
Come early to enjoy food from Crave Kitchen & Cocktails, jump castles, hot chocolate and a special visit with Santa! There will also be a full bar on-site. Blankets, lawn chairs, and dogs on a leas are welcome.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids six and under receive free admission. Gates open at 3:00 pm and the movie starts at 4:00 pm. Buy now
!
Tags: MUSC Health Stadium, Holiday movies, Films