Friday, November 11, 2016

$5 Holiday Movies

Posted by City Paper Staff on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:51 AM

MUSC Health Stadium presents the first holiday film in its Films on the Field. Bring the family and enjoy a double-showing of the animated short, Shrek the Halls and feature full-length film, Home Alone on Saturday, November 19th.
Come early to enjoy food from Crave Kitchen & Cocktails, jump castles, hot chocolate and a special visit with Santa! There will also be a full bar on-site. Blankets, lawn chairs, and dogs on a leas are welcome.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids six and under receive free admission. Gates open at 3:00 pm and the movie starts at 4:00 pm. Buy now!
