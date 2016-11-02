Thursday, November 10, 2016
Win a Moosehead Cooler Chair!
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:20 AM
Moosehead Lager is offering a great giveaway to Charleston locals! You can win a Moosehead Cooler Chair by texting Charleston to 31996
. Whether you’re camping or sitting in your backyard, this is the perfect chair to relax in, especially since it comes fully equipped with a built in cooler. So text to win, sit back, and enjoy. Cheers!
Click HERE
to find Moosehead in Charleston!
click image
click image
Tags: Free Stuff, Moosehead Lager, Giveaways, Charleston