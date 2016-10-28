$10 off Lowcountry Hoedown tickets

For this weekend only, save $10 on advance tickets
to this year's Lowcountry Hoedown with City Paper promo code 'BOURBONLOVER'
.
A Celebration of Southern Fare & Libations...Set to A Fiddle! Put on your dancing boots and bring your appetite for the 5th annual Lowcountry Hoedown on Saturday, November 5 from 7pm-11pm at the Charleston Bus Shed
. This all-inclusive event will feature sampling from dozens of Southern distilleries, craft breweries, restaurants, and live bluegrass. Eat, drink, dance, play and vote for the best bite, brew and booze!
Rain or shine!
*Must be 21 or older with valid ID.
**Offer valid Friday, 10/28 - Sunday, 10/30
