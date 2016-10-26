Wednesday, October 26, 2016

$10 off Sinister Charleston tickets with code 'CITYPAPER'

Posted by City Paper Staff on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 9:07 AM

Sinister Charleston Halloween features a non-stop line up of live music and creepy, mind-blowing performances and illusions in and around our 15,000 square foot facility. Guests will enjoy live music, dancing, jaw-dropping performances, 3D mapping, amazing effects, a Guinness World Record attempt and much more. They have spared no expense to create a Halloween experience unlike anything in the Southeast.

Click the image and use promo code 'CITYPAPER' to save on this Saturday's killer experience. 
click image 161026_charlestonwonderland-sinister_full.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS