$10 off Sinister Charleston tickets with code 'CITYPAPER'

click image

Sinister Charleston Halloween features a non-stop line up of live music and creepy, mind-blowing performances and illusions in and around our 15,000 square foot facility. Guests will enjoy live music, dancing, jaw-dropping performances, 3D mapping, amazing effects, a Guinness World Record attempt and much more. They have spared no expense to create a Halloween experience unlike anything in the Southeast.Click the image andto save on this Saturday's killer experience.