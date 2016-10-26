Wednesday, October 26, 2016
$10 off Sinister Charleston tickets with code 'CITYPAPER'
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 9:07 AM
Sinister Charleston Halloween features a non-stop line up of live music and creepy, mind-blowing performances and illusions in and around our 15,000 square foot facility. Guests will enjoy live music, dancing, jaw-dropping performances, 3D mapping, amazing effects, a Guinness World Record attempt and much more. They have spared no expense to create a Halloween experience unlike anything in the Southeast.
Tags: Sinister Charleston, Halloween party, Live Music, All-Inclusive, Local Cuisine