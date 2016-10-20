Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Moosehead Fire Pit Giveaway!!
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 9:04 AM
Heat up the Holidays this winter with Moosehead. Moosehead Lager is offering a special giveaway for locals! As the weather starts to cool down, we want to warm you up by giving you your very own Moosehead fire pit! Hang around the fire with friends, family, and a beer all night long. Text Charleston to 31996
to enter.
Click HERE
to find Moosehead in Charleston!
click image
click image
Tags: Moosehead Lager, Giveaways, Fire Pit, Text to win