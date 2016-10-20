Thursday, October 20, 2016

$60 Can Help A Pet Find a Home

Posted by City Paper Staff on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:54 AM

Sponsor an animal in this year's City Paper Halloween Adopt-A-Thon to help them find their forever home. Your $60 sponsorship buys a full-color ad 4x the size of a normal listing and reaches over 159,000 people who can provide them with their fur-ever home. To participate please email shelby@charlestoncitypaper.com by NOON, FRIDAY 21st. 
click image 6041837518db822e57tkt3d36e8d.jpg

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS