Thursday, October 20, 2016
$60 Can Help A Pet Find a Home
by City Paper Staff
on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:54 AM
Sponsor an animal in this year's City Paper Halloween Adopt-A-Thon to help them find their forever home. Your $60 sponsorship buys a full-color ad 4x the size of a normal listing and reaches over 159,000 people who can provide them with their fur-ever home. To participate please email shelby@charlestoncitypaper.com
by NOON, FRIDAY 21st.
